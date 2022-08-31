Swan Members Provide Golden Dawn Birthday Party

Submitted by Shirley Teasdale

On July 21st, three Swan members threw the annual Golden Dawn Birthday party for all those who live in Golden Dawn. The party was held in the afternoon. For extra fun, the Ferndale Flats group played music, and Swans presented birthday cards to those celebrating a birthday in July. There were lots of cakes, and it was served to both the residents and some staff. All seemed to have a good time.

Peninsula Swans Donate to School Awards

At the end of June, Peninsula Swans presented an annual donation towards Bruce Peninsula School student awards. According to teacher Jodi Naves, “The Swans have been very helpful to the school this year. We appreciate it immensely”.

Presenting the awards at the graduation ceremony was Swan member Connie Tackaberry. Recipients of the awards were Payton Cawthorne (grade 8) who received the Citizenship award and Megan Belanger (grade 12) who received the Annette Richardson Award.