Lion’s Head Friendship Club News: Euchre Monday & Wednesday

Submitted by Maxine Catteau

The Friendship Club in Lion’s Head is a busy place with everybody out and about.

Our soup day this week is on Thursday at noon, with bingo and games to follow. Cost is five dollars for members, six dollars for non-members. Please sign up if you’re interested in coming or give us a call.

We had our early Easter dinner last week which was well attended. A great success with lots of fun and laughter. Our last dinner of the spring will be on April 30 at 5 o’clock with a $10 charge for members and 12 for non-members. The dinner feature will be Chicken Parmesan.

Cards have been busy on Monday as we play bid euchre that day and everybody’s trying to get a moonshot. We have quite a competition between our members Rusty, George and Ida, all trying to get in first place. Wednesday night is a regular euchre night and we’re always looking for more players. At least the weather’s taking a change on Wednesday night – now instead of snow and ice we just had torrential rain last week.

Hope to see many of you out now that the weather has changed and it’s getting warmer and lighter at night. Please call Maxine at 519-375-0959 with any questions about the dinners, lunches or cards.