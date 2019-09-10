Successful Tea Time Quilters “Airing of the Quilts”

Submitted by Team Time Quilters

Another great quilt show was organized and set up by the Tea Time Quilters on the Civic Long Weekend in Lion’s Head. Many residents, their relatives and visitors to the peninsula enjoyed viewing the variety of awe inspiring quilts on display.

As they entered they were given a Viewer’s Choice ballot to vote for their favourite quilt.

Viewer’s Choice first place winner was baby hummingbird by Anita Cunningham. The quilt was an original piece of work taken from a photo. Many pieces were appliqued and then quilted.

Viewer’s Choice second place was Postcards from the North by Lucy Weir. She designed her blocks as postcards to depict scenes and animals from Canada’s north.

Viewer’s Choice third place was Wedding Star by Louise Johnstone. The stunning quilt was foundation paper pieced.

A special thanks goes out to Peninsula Out of Doors for their display of the shrubbery throughout the venue.

The Tea Time Quilters wish to thank everyone for their wonderful support and we invite you to support us again next year.

Tea Time Quilters Help in the Community

Submitted by Elaine Powney

At the Golden Dawn in Lion’s Head the walls in the auditorium are constructed with cinder blocks. The Tea Time Quilters were approached to hang quilts in order to buffer the sounds when the residents are being entertained.

Photo Credit: Anita Cunningham



The quilters were pleased to hang their quilts to help solve the problem but also that the residents will have attractive quilts to enjoy.

In Lion’s Head The Rotary Hall is used for many events but the seats seem to be uncomfortable when one sits for any length of time. The Tea Time Quilters were asked to make some cushions for the chairs. As a start, the quilters have made and delivered two dozen cushions to help solve the problem. So if you find, that by using a cushion you are more comfortable, thank a quilter.