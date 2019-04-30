Episode IV – The Ultimate Live Music With Local Favorite Band CD-DC Get Your Tickets For May 11th

Submitted by the Episode IV Organizing Group at TMP



What more can we say; Tobermory Community Centre is booked; dance floor will be lit up; business sponsors have been great; volunteers enlisted; ‘midnight lunch’ menu planned and food ordered; friends are making plans; motels and hotels are putting the word out to guests; tickets are selling. But if you haven’t bought yours yet, don’t delay and visit one of these local Tobermory businesses for tickets.

After grocery shopping, walk up to Reader’s Haven and check out the fantastic book selection, pop into the Crowsnest Pub for lunch, TBC or the Princess for a delicious meal and take in the early sites of spring around the harbour.

We also invite Lion’s Head folks to come to Tobermory for the music on May 11th but bring a designated driver. You can get your tickets at Marydale’s or Rachel’s Diner.

Last minute people can always call Jennifer at The Meeting Place at 519-596-2313 or buy tickets at the door. The Meeting Place is also putting on a couple of 50/50 draws during the concert and we’ll be sure to share the lucky winnings.

Regardless of how you get to Episode IV, we’d like this to be the best music night of the spring.