OPP Presents at Old School House Seniors Club June Meeting

Submitted by Peter Jackson

June 27th was another great dinner for the Old School House Seniors group. We were visited by our OPP officers Nicholas Wilson and Krista Linthorne who gave a very informative talk on phone scams that target seniors. Our group was reminded to think twice when providing personal information over the phone or internet such as social media sites.

The group was entertained by four members of the Ferndale Flats band. The music was great as always. Once again a wonderful dinner was served by Janice. Baked potato and a full salad bar followed by desserts courtesy of Don and Sharon. Everyone was enjoying the fellowship and catching up with old friends and fellow members.

The group continues to grow and is always looking for seniors, or soon-to-be seniors, to join our fun-loving group. Along with our monthly dinners the group hopes to arrange fun trips for all to enjoy. We meet at the Royal Canadian Legion hall Branch 202 each month for a dinner and lunch with a different guest speaker and local entertainment. Our next dinner will be on July 25th and will include a spaghetti dinner. Please feel free to join us as tickets are only $15 for non-members, or join our group and the dinner will be only $10.

Contact Peter or Janice Jackson at 519 793 3589 for more details.