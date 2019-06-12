Librarian Visits St Ed’s Students

Home Community
Latest News
2nd Annual First Responder Appreciation Day Saturday July 13 in Lion’s Head
Submitted by Lynne Rusk The 2nd Annual First Responder Appreciation Day is scheduled for Saturday July 13 from 11am...
Male Arrested For Impaired Operation Of Vessel in Colpoys Bay
OPP Investigating Boating Incident (SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - On June 7, 2019 at 10:33 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were...
Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21st at Parks Visitor Centre
Submitted by Glenda Clarke On June 21st, people across Canada will celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day. This day of...