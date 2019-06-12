2nd Annual First Responder Appreciation Day Saturday July 13 in Lion’s Head

Submitted by Lynne Rusk

The 2nd Annual First Responder Appreciation Day is scheduled for Saturday July 13 from 11am to 1pm at 2825 Hwy 6 in Lion’s Head.

Many rescues happen on the Bruce Peninsula, especially during tourist season, which involve the OPP marine unit, Bruce Peninsula National Park Wardens, Bruce Peninsula Firefighters, Tobermory Coast Guard, air ambulance, the Neyaashiinigmiing Police, OPP Emergency Response team members, Auxiliary unit members, and helicopter. Peninsula Pet Supplies is teaming up with Badge of Life Canada to create an opportunity for the public to thank a First Responder.

Stop by 2825 Hwy 6, Ferndale, Ontario on Saturday July 13 between 11am and 1pm to see safety displays, check out emergency service vehicles and thank a first responder while enjoying a drink and burger with donation proceeds to Badge of Life Canada (Registered Canadian Charity # 784599698RR0001).

Badge of Life Canada is a peer-led charitable volunteer organization committed to supporting police and corrections personnel who are dealing with psychological injuries diagnosed from service. Badge of Life Canada also has programs which are peer led and support all first responders diagnosed with an operational stress injury held in Lions Head, Ontario.