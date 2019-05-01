Hayes Family Leads Local MRI Challenge with $5,050.00 Donation

Submitted by Kevin Walsh



Once again the generosity of the people of the Bruce Peninsula is evident. The Walsh Family Challenge has been bested again with a generous donation of $5,050.00 made by Ted and Phyllis Hayes and Family.

The Hayes family feel very strongly about local health care. In talking to Phyllis, she told me “Members of my family, myself included, have needed the MRI. We are thankful it is in Owen Sound and we want to contribute to its much needed replacement.”

Fundraising for the MRI is ongoing. We all know that this valuable piece of equipment MUST be replaced and we will all either need its service or know multiple people who will benefit from its use.

PLEASE DONATE….EVERY DONATION HELPS!!!!

Once again thanks to Ted and Phyllis Hayes and family for your generous donation to help keep healthcare close to home.