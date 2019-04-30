St. Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum Update for 2019 Period Wedding Dress Display Planned

Submitted by Ruth Bainbridge



Because an election took place in the fall of 2018, Council disbanded the Museum Committee. Applications for the new committee were called for by the new Council in February and previous committee members Judy Caulfeild-Browne, Cele Eadie, Shirley Johnstone, Ruth Bainbridge and Rob Davis were reappointed to the new committee along with new members Terry Lee Milligan and Debbie Thornton. There is still one position vacant and we hope there is someone out there who would like to join our committee. Committees of Council follow the four year council term. Our council representative is Smokey Golden and the scribe is Cathy Addison.

In 2018, the carving group added an ice house to the fishing diorama and made a new diorama to depict the farming settlement. A display reflecting Indigenous history was set up near the front entrance and The Bruce Trail exhibit was completed. Along with a variety of old cameras, a display of photographic plates used in the early 1900’s preceding the use of film, was provided by Bill Caulfeild-Browne. Specific events included a week long quilt show, candle-making activity, visits by the carving group and by a local spinner. On the building side, a new well was drilled and an electric furnace installed.

The Archives area is slowly taking shape and donations of local history and/or genealogy would be much appreciated. Thanks to Parks Canada, we now have digital as well as hard copies of the oral history interviews carried out in the 1990’s.

We are looking forward to the upcoming season when a variety of artisans will visit and demonstrate their crafts. We are also planning a display of period wedding dresses.

Opportunities to get involved with the museum are endless. Any ideas for events or exhibits, help with painting, minor repairs, gardening, historical tours, donations, etc are warmly welcomed.

The position of Museum Attendant is available: see Bruce Peninsula Press, Municipal page. Closing date for applying is May 3, 2019.

Committee meetings are open to the public. Dates are published under Public Notices in the Press

The museum opens on Saturday May 18th for weekends only, then daily from June 29th, 11am-4pm.

For more information contact:

-ruthbainbridge@hotmail.com, phone 519 596- 2129

-hrobdavis@gmail.com, phone:519 596-8766