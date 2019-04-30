Lion’s Tail Inaugural Motorcycle Ride for Charity June 22nd

By Marianne Wood



The Lion’s Tail motorcycle ride for charity is set to debut June 22, 2019. The inaugural fundraising event will begin at Lion’s Head Beach Motel and will take riders along a premiere destination route throughout North and South Bruce (see photo).

The ride will pit-stop in Wiarton, ON where vendors will be set up at Bluewater Park.

Net proceeds from the event will go to the five local schools’ Breakfast Clubs.

Pre-registration is required. For more information on the event, to register, or to inquire about becoming a vendor, visit www.TheLionsTail.ca