BPDS Nordic Ski Team Achieves Excellent Results at OFSAA

Submitted by Jen Cameron, BPDS Secondary Teacher/Coach



Six members of the Bruce Peninsula District School Secondary Nordic Ski team attended this year’s OFSAA Nordic Championships. The event was held from February 27 to March 1 at Highlands Nordic in Duntroon.

Our athletes faced fierce competition and bitter cold conditions on race day, but achieved excellent results, all placing within the top 125 of their categories. It is important to note that there were close to 700 competitors at this event. OFSAA is the third largest ski competition in Canada!

Well done Panthers! We are proud of your hard work, dedication and success!!