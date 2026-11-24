Submitted by Geraldine Loker

The Lion’s Head Friendship Club continues to be a busy and thriving place, with plenty of activities and special events keeping everyone entertained.

Our club dinner on October 24th was a huge success and was completely sold out! Guests enjoyed a delicious meal of chicken parmesan, Caesar salad and dessert, prepared and served by Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant. A big thank-you goes out to Roberta, Jeff and their staff for the wonderful meal and presentation.

On November 14th, a large group from the Friendship Club travelled to the Roxy Theatre in Owen Sound to see Come From Away. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the performance. Afterwards, it was back to the Friendship Club for a delicious Chinese food dinner. It was the perfect ending to a perfect day!

Looking ahead, Saturday, November 28th is our annual Christmas dinner, featuring turkey and all the trimmings. This event is already sold out!

The Friendship Club is also selling Christmas cakes. Prices are $15 for a 1 lb cake, $25 for a 2 lb cake and $35 for a 3 lb cake. There are still a few available, but they are selling quickly.

The Club is also taking pre-orders for mincemeat tarts. Regular-sized tarts are $9.95 for 6, and mini tarts are $11.95 for 12. Orders will be ready for pickup at the Friendship Club on December 4th. To place an order, please call 519-793-3101 and leave a message.

As we move into December, our calendar of activities is beginning to wind down for the season. December 3rd will be our Craft Day, complete with a light lunch. On Thursday, December 17th, we will enjoy our Christmas lunch featuring ham and scalloped potatoes, along with our popular $10 gift exchange.

The Club will continue to host its regular card games, including Bid Euchre and Bridge, until December 28th. This will be our final scheduled activity for the 2026 season.

It has certainly been another wonderful year at the Lion’s Head Friendship Club. A special thank-you to all the volunteers who work so hard throughout the year to keep our Club active and welcoming. We couldn’t do it without you!