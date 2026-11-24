Submitted by David Warder

The Community Christmas Cantata Choir has been rehearsing since Thanksgiving for this year’s presentation, “Glory to the Newborn King!”

The choir has sung songs with that title in the past, but this is yet another song with the same title, from a new Cantata.

This Cantata includes 3 commonly requested pieces.

SPOILER ALERT! For George Bowman, there is “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming.” It’s not an easy piece, but we’re singing it this year!

For many of you, there is a piece from Handel’s “Messiah.” I never thought, in a million years, I’d be conducting something like that!

Although the piece in the Cantata has different words, we are singing a song to the same tune as a favourite Advent hymn, “People, Look East!”

Besides those 3 songs, there are lots of familiar and original songs, and it ends with a medley of Christmas carols. Between the choral pieces and the piano interludes, I think it covers just about every Christmas song there is!

In order to get all this music learned we’ve had to lengthen our rehearsal time each Sunday. We’re getting the job done and I know you’re going to love this year’s performances.

As always, besides the “Cantata”, the evening will feature some seasonal solos by choir members and carol singing for everyone. When the music ends, there will be an opportunity to enjoy some Christmas goodies while mingling with the choir and your friends and neighbours.

With each passing year, I feel like I understand the state of the world at the time of the first Christmas better. I think this Cantata helps us understand why Christmas happened.

Performances are Tuesday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30 pm at the Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road, Lion’s Head. Admission is $10 plus a food item for the Food Bank. Net cash proceeds after the choir’s expenses will go to the Women & Youth Crisis Centre Grey Bruce.

I hope you can come out and enjoy this evening of Christmas stories, songs and food on the 15th or 16th.

Merry Christmas!