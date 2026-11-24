Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

The incoming 2026-2030 Council members for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) are being sworn into office at its Inaugural Meeting on November 23 – the day this newspaper prints. Around the council table are four returning faces and one new councillor. The Bruce Peninsula Press reached out to members for comment on their election wins and plans for the upcoming term.

Returning Mayor Milt McIver stated, “I am very appreciative of the support that I received from the electors of Northern Bruce Peninsula. I look forward to advancing infrastructure projects that benefit the residents of our community.”

Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson said, “I’d like to thank everyone who voted, and I’m honoured to have the opportunity to serve as your Deputy Mayor for the next term of council.” He described Council’s composition, “Our next council has the advantage of retaining four incumbents, with the addition of a new younger member to bring another viewpoint to the table.” He concluded by speaking to the vast experience of council members, noting that their combined experience and insight will assist with ongoing projects, while also developing plans to pursue new initiatives.

The newest, and youngest, member of council, Ryan Matheson, provided these words to The Press, “Thank you, residents of Northern Bruce Peninsula, for your confidence and for the opportunity to help shape our community for the next four years. As promised in my campaign, I will be focused on year-round livability of the area, protecting our natural capital, and supporting business ventures that fit the needs and culture of our community. I look forward to bringing new ideas and directions to the municipality, seeking common sense solutions to ongoing issues, and learning from the very experienced staff and council that we are lucky to have.” Matheson received the highest number of votes for councillor.

Returning Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden is the only female council member. Golden told The Press that she anticipates the 2026-2030 term will be her last. She hopes that a young woman will replace her in 2030, bringing a voice to females in NBP. She explained that women bring a different perspective to important issues in our communities, like daycare, school, and senior care. “Council doesn’t necessarily have control over these issues, but we do impact them,” she said. She affirmed that she will speak honestly while always keeping what is best in mind for the future of the Municipality and its next generations.

Councillor Todd Dowd expressed his gratitude for the support he received from electors. He looks forward to working with council over the next four years.