Media Release, United Way Grey-Bruce

November 9, 2026 – Bruce Grey, Ontario – The Ontario Living Wage Network has announced that the living wage for Grey and Bruce counties has increased to $24.75 per hour for 2026, up from $24.60 in 2025.

The increase of $0.15 per hour, or 0.61%, reflects the continued financial pressures facing individuals and families as they manage the costs of housing, groceries, transportation, childcare and other everyday necessities.

United Way of Bruce Grey recognizes the importance of ensuring that people who work full-time can afford to meet their basic needs and participate in their communities.

A living wage represents the hourly income required for a worker to cover essential expenses and maintain a modest standard of living in the community where they live. Unlike the provincially mandated minimum wage, the living wage is calculated using actual regional living costs.

Housing Remains the Largest Expense

According to the Ontario Living Wage Network’s 2026 calculations, shelter continues to account for the largest portion of household expenses in the region.

The breakdown of living costs includes:

• 36% for shelter, including insurance and utilities

• 29% for other household necessities and expenses

• 15% for food

• 13% for childcare

• 12% for transportation

These figures illustrate the financial demands facing households throughout Bruce and Grey counties, where access to affordable housing, reliable transportation and essential services remains an important concern.

The living wage calculation considers three household types: a family with two working adults and two young children, a single-parent household, and a single adult. Applicable government taxes, transfers and benefits are also factored into the calculation.

The 2026 announcement comes as Canadian businesses and households continue to navigate economic uncertainty, including tariff pressures, rising operating costs and affordability challenges.

When workers earn enough to meet their essential needs, they are better positioned to maintain financial stability and support local businesses and services.

“A living wage is about more than just making ends meet. It is about ensuring that people who work in our communities can afford to live in them,” said Francesca Dobbyn, Executive Director of United Way of Bruce Grey. “We continue to see the pressures that housing, food and transportation costs place on individuals and families across Bruce and Grey counties. When workers earn enough to meet their basic needs, it benefits not only their households but also the local businesses and communities that depend on them.”

A living wage is not intended to provide a luxurious lifestyle. It reflects the income required to cover everyday necessities while allowing for modest participation in community life.

“Employers who commit to paying a living wage report better morale, lower turnover, and stronger loyalty among their staff,” said Jill Umbach, Coordinator of the Bruce Grey Poverty Task Force. “We encourage more local businesses to step forward and join the network of certified living wage employers making a real difference.”

The United Way of Bruce Grey acknowledges that businesses, particularly smaller employers, face their own financial pressures. Encouraging conversations about living wages is an important part of finding sustainable ways to support both workers and employers.

November 9 to 13 marks Living Wage Week across Ontario, recognizing employers who have committed to paying their employees a living wage and encouraging greater awareness of the connection between wages, affordability and community well-being.

All 10 living wage regions in Ontario have experienced increases in 2026, demonstrating that the cost of meeting basic needs continues to rise across the province.

United Way of Bruce Grey encourages local employers, organizations and community members to learn more about the living wage and consider the role adequate wages play in building stronger, healthier and more financially resilient communities.

For more information about the 2026 living wage calculations, certified employers and the Ontario Living Wage Network, visit www.ontariolivingwage.ca.

For information about United Way of Bruce Grey and its community initiatives, visit www.unitedwayofbrucegrey.com.