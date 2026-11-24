Submitted by Bonnie Warder

One of our major fundraising projects is approaching very quickly, so mark December 5th on your calendars. Our Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Lion’s Head Friendship Club from 10 am to 2 pm. This event has been going on for over 40 years. We enjoy hosting it and always try to make it a fun time. This year we will be offering Christmas baking, Christmas greenery and wreaths, a table covered with little luxuries and lovely finds and a new initiative called “Purses with Purpose”. Please drop by and check it out and enjoy a $10 luncheon before the Santa Claus Parade.

The monthly meetings of our club are held at the Swan Lake Legion, home to Branch 202. We always enjoy a wonderful meal prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary. If you have never been to the hall, there is a photo display of locals that served our country and it is really hard to imagine the impact that the Wars had on our small area. It seems like most families would have suffered in one way or another.

The SWANS always support the Legion by purchasing a wreath and having it placed at the cenotaph in Lion’s Head in appreciation for the sacrifices made by so many. We want to congratulate the Legion for the amazing tribute to veterans with the memorial banners and the Veteran’s Crosswalk, leading to the cenotaph.

Thank you on a job well done!

Every November there is a provincial conference for the SWANS organization called Laugh and Learn. This year it was held in Barrie and 7 of our members attended. Our club made a $500 donation to the Barrie Family Hospice of Elgin as that was the charity of choice for SWANS Ontario President Evelyn Ramdhanie. From all reports, it was a great event!

Photo credit: SWANS

Photo: Treasurer Bev Miller with a $3,000 donation for the expansion of the MDRD at Brightshores Wiarton Hospital.

Treasurer Bev Miller has been busy this month delivering donations on our behalf. Bev presented a $1000 cheque to Charlene Scharlach from the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank. The Food Bank welcomes donations and are in need of items such as peanut butter, jam, canned meat of any kind, flour, sugar and toiletries. Bev is planning a trip up to the Tobermory Food Bank in the following weeks with the same monetary assistance.

Our Treasurer made 2 other donations on our behalf. SWANS continued our support to keeping healthcare close to home with a $3000 cheque to the Medical Device Reprocessing Department (MDRD) at Brightshores Wiarton Hospital for the expansion of colorectal screening and diagnostic procedures. This will help to ensure patients have timely access to life-saving care, building a healthier future for the area.

The 2nd cheque presentation was made to the Lunch Program at Bruce Peninsula District School. The club’s contribution was $500 to help with nutrition for students.

We appreciate your support and hope you enjoy the upcoming busy holiday season.

S.W.A.N.S – Service; We Assist, Nurture, Support.