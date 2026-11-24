Submitted by Rob Hiscott

The Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade, sponsored by your local Rotary Club and Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, will be held on Saturday, December 5th, starting at 1:00 PM.

As in past years, the Parade will set up just outside Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) (floats are needed, and parade participants are asked to arrive to register by 12:15 PM, just outside BPDS), and will begin its route through the Village of Lion’s Head at 1:00 PM.

We’re thrilled that Santa is coming! There will be a family-friendly kids party for everyone to meet with Santa and his elves after the parade inside Rotary Hall at 59 Main Street, Lion’s Head. Hot chocolate, coffee, tea and snacks will be available at the Hall after the parade, and Santa and his helpers will be handing out treat bags to all the visiting children. Friends of the Library will also be there handing out a new book gift to each visiting child!

Be sure to come out to greet Santa before he heads back to the North Pole for final preparations for the big day!

If you or your group would like to enter a float or band in this year’s parade, please contact

[email protected].

Any financial contributions towards Santa gift bags would be greatly appreciated (please contact Rotary). Any net proceeds from this event will be donated to the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank.