Submitted by Gerry Tilmans,

Branch 202, 1st VP, Public Relations Officer

Now that Remembrance Day has passed we can reflect on how grateful and thankful the Legion is for all of the amazing support from the Municipality and the public. We had a great turnout and a beautiful day for this year’s remembrance, one of the nicest days in recent memory according to many. We were glad to have staff and students from Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) take part in the service, from the BPDS Junior Choir’s performance of O Canada to the reading of In Flanders Fields. We appreciate having the cadets on hand to lay wreaths and to read In Flanders Fields (at Monument Corners).

We also formally thank the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) for the cenotaph cleaning completed by MNBP, thanks also Veterans Affairs Canada. On Facebook we posted “The Lion’s Head Legion is pleased to announce that both of ‘our’ cenotaphs have received a facelift. The lettering on the WW1 memorial at Monument Corners has been repainted and all the monuments there and in Lion’s Head have been cleaned. We thank Veterans Affairs Canada for their assistance with funding for this project.”

Photo credit: Ross Webb

Photo: The community gathers at the Lion’s Head cenotaph for the Remembrance Day service on November 11th. Photo credit: Ross Webb

Photo: Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202 members proudly stand in front of the newly installed Veteran Crosswalk in Lion’s Head.

Photo credit: Chris Mawdsley

Photo: Lion’s Head cenotaph after cleaning.

The people who make our municipality great have been so supportive this year in helping us bring a Veterans Crosswalk to Lion’s Head and to install the Veteran Banners in town. Leadership from Troy Cameron and Mark Coleman and support from crew members such as Bob Hofstrand, Scott Cole, Darren Robins and Mike Van de Laar who I worked with and who brought great ideas to make things come together. Thank you to all, and I hope I have not missed anyone! Bruce Peninsula Press photo

Photo: Veteran Kenneth Walter Diebel is honoured with a commemorative Legion banner on Main Street in Lion’s Head. The newly installed banners, hung around the community, were made possible with support from families of the veterans and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula. Each year they will be hung around Remembrance Day.

At the branch we set up a Food Bank collection box in advance of the Christmas season. If it proves to be popular we may continue in the new year too. People have been generous thus far and we are grateful for the response.

Our address is 6 Hellyer Road. Contact me at [email protected] for more information about our Branch.

Lest we forget