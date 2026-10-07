Community Fall Fair October 16th: Activities, Animals, Music and Food

Submitted by Tammy Raycraft

Families attending Light and Life Chapel’s Community Fall Fair this month can expect more than games and vendors, with organizers planning an old-fashioned day of activities, animals, music and food.

The fair is set for October 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Light and Life Chapel and will feature a variety of free activities for children and families.

Organizers have lined up games including three-legged and sack races, egg races, pumpkin bowling, tug of war, a teddy toss and a “needle in a haystack” challenge. Children can also try their hand at “snag a snack”, a fishing-style game, and “peg it up”, a clothespin game.

The event will have a farmyard feel with bunnies, goats and ducks provided by the Ramsey family. Try to guess the weight of Marigold the goat. Horses brought by Susan Edmonstone will give children an opportunity for photos.

A friendly scarecrow will roam the fair throughout the day, helping announce activities and events.

Organizers are looking for entries for chili and bread cook-offs and have asked council members to serve as judges.

Music from local youth and puppetry for children are also planned, while a campfire will offer hot drinks including apple cider, hot chocolate and coffee.

Vendor space upstairs at the chapel is being offered free of charge. Admission to the fair is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the local food bank.

Anyone who wants to participate as a vendor or volunteer can reach out to lightandlifechapel@gmail.com

The Community Fall Fair is intended to become an annual event, bringing local groups, businesses and families together for a day of traditional fall activities and community fun.