Northern Twisted Roots Craft Day November 7

Stopped in Awe: News from Tobermory United

Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

Every year, in preparation for the St. Nicholas Bazaar, Northern Twisted Roots, a local venture that specializes in upcycling and repurposing vintage items into beautiful home décor, offers a craft day so that even the least crafty people can take part in creating beautiful things. This year’s craft day is on November 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Tobermory United Church. It is always a fun and joyous event, and all are welcome to come and create rustic treasures that will be sold at the bazaar on November 28, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Also in preparation for the bazaar, bakers and craftspeople are invited to donate their creations for sale. Vendors are also welcome to request a table from Sheila Peacock, 226-668-2905.

On November 8, all the Tobermory churches, in partnership with Tobermory Legion Branch 290, are invited to gather for a joint Service of Remembrance, which will be held at Light and Life Chapel, 7347 Highway 6, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a time of fellowship following, and all are welcome to contribute potluck finger food.

The Tobermory Thrift Shop has closed for the season. Gratitude abounds for our supportive community who sent a stream of donations all summer long, volunteered and shopped at the Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop had its best year ever, with more than $50,000.00 in sales. A portion will go to Tobermory Community Outreach for emergency needs in the community. The rest supports the work and witness of Tobermory United Church.

Save the date for Christmas with Peninsula Musicians! December 3, 7:00 p.m. This is an annual holiday concert hosted by Tobermory United Church as a fundraiser for the Golden Dawn Redevelopment Fund. The concert showcases local musicians and performers from all genres, from Lion’s Head’s Bluesky Day to the Tobermory United Church choir and everything in between! There’s even a good, old-fashioned carol sing at the end!