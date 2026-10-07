Lace Up Your Skates, The Ice is In

Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Many of the younger generation turned out for the first free skate of the 2026/2027 season at the Lion’s Head Arena.

Some showed off their ice dancing skills, others brushed up on their skating skills in preparation for ice hockey season. While a two-year old took her first steps as a skater.

The first free skate was sponsored by Blue Heron Company. Municipality staff reports that the ice surface was flooded with a new Olympia ice resurfacer.