Lace Up Your Skates, The Ice is In

Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press
Many of the younger generation turned out for the first free skate of the 2026/2027 season at the Lion’s Head Arena.
Some showed off their ice dancing skills, others brushed up on their skating skills in preparation for ice hockey season. While a two-year old took her first steps as a skater.
The first free skate was sponsored by Blue Heron Company. Municipality staff reports that the ice surface was flooded with a new Olympia ice resurfacer.
The next free skate is on October 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.