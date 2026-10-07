Lace Up Your Skates, The Ice is In

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Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo Photo: Ian, guided by mom Kendra, tunes up his skills for ice hockey.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Many of the younger generation turned out for the first free skate of the 2026/2027 season at the Lion’s Head Arena.

Some showed off their ice dancing skills, others brushed up on their skating skills in preparation for ice hockey season. While a two-year old took her first steps as a skater.

The first free skate was sponsored by Blue Heron Company. Municipality staff reports that the ice surface was flooded with a new Olympia ice resurfacer.

The next free skate is on October 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo
Photo: Two-year-old Charlie enjoys her first skate with daddy Joe.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo
Photo: Friends Reese, Ella, Felicity enjoy time on the ice together.

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