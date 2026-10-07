Packed House at Rotary Hall/BPEG Hosted All Candidates Meeting

Submitted by Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

The September 29 All Candidates Meeting at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall was crowded with attendees waiting to hear from the 2026 Municipal Election candidates. Chairs were occupied, standing room was slim, some even peeked their heads around the entryway corner watching the speeches unfold. The night was co-sponsored by the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula (NBP) and Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG).

The evening commenced with opening statements from all candidates moderated by John Rodgers. English Public School Board Trustee candidate Robert John William Galbraith joined the Council candidates on stage. Galbraith’s campaign focused on helping all students and parents, especially students that experience difficulty with school. He noted the importance of reducing school bus ride lengths which is a growing concern on the peninsula.

Councillor candidate, Ryan Matheson, is a third generation NBP resident and was a graduate of the former Eastnor Central and Bruce Peninsula District Schools. He holds a master’s degree in Rural Planning and is co-owner of Camp Celtic in Stokes Bay. He said he wants to enhance year-round livability; improve the local economy; ensure vulnerable citizens are supported; attract and retain young families; focus on the environment, farming, tourism and active transportation. “A vote for me is a vote to preserve and prosper,” he announced. He wants to “ensure that we continue to preserve this very special place on the planet.”

Paul Davidson, councillor candidate, mentioned his background working in computer science and starting a software company. He voiced his disagreement with in-house municipal garbage collection calling it one of the most dangerous occupations. He said, he “has no agenda except yours.” Tessa Swanton (Townson) Bruce Peninsula Press photo Photo: Crowd at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall at the 2026 Municipal Election All Candidates Meeting.

Incumbent councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, running for another term, explained the importance of female councillors. She stated, “I have considered community values in every decision I have made.” Golden spoke to her significant councillor experience, including serving on the first term after amalgamation in 1999, then taking a long break to raise her family. She emphasized support for local schools and daycares in Lion’s Head and Tobermory including keeping children out of long bus rides in stormy weather and sustaining local education. She referred to the balancing act of supporting seasonal residents, tourism, and the permanent community which she called “the building block of the other two.”

Incumbent councillor Todd Dowd took the stage seeking reelection. Dowd moved to the peninsula in 1993 after a military career and works as a contractor and bison farmer. He referred to his “common sense approach to everything,” working as a team, ensuring efficient use of financial resources, perfect meeting attendance, need for better internet and cell service, and assisting with the new Golden Dawn.

Incumbent Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson is seeking reelection with an extensive political past as St. Edmunds Township Reeve and NBP Deputy Mayor in 2000. He commended the municipal staff and current council for their teamwork and listed the several committees he’s served on. Rotary Hall renovations, streetscapes, sidewalks, pickleball courts, and goose management were listed as past municipal successes.

James Mielhausen, NBP born and raised, works as a farmer and cemetery and drainage committee member. He served as councillor during the 2018-2022 term while navigating the Municipality through Covid-19. He referred to his “no nonsense approach,” extensive local knowledge, and strong ability to work under pressure and make hard decisions. If elected as Deputy Mayor, Mielhausen plans to focus on road projects, improving parking and recreation areas, seniors’ facilities, tourism and business ventures, supporting farmers, and being transparent and accountable.

Former NBP councillor Rob Rouse read a speech for mayoral candidate Brad Gesinghaus who was unable to attend. He said Gesinghaus grew up on a farm in Waterloo with a career in food