MEET YOUR NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA MUNICIPAL CANDIDATES

NOMINEES FOR MAYOR

Brad Gesinghaus for Mayor

I grew up on my family’s century farm in rural Waterloo County, where I developed a strong appreciation for agriculture, hard work, community, and the importance of looking after the place you call home.

I worked 35 years for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) formerly known as Agriculture Canada, where I worked in the enforcement of federal acts and regulations. My career gave me extensive experience working with legislation, regulations, compliance, and enforcement, while also understanding the importance of finding practical solutions that work for the people they affect.

Community involvement has always been an important part of my life. I spent 20 years volunteering with Kitchener Minor Hockey and Baseball and served on the board of directors of the WRG. Since moving to the area, I have continued that commitment to community. I currently serve as Vice-President of the Wiarton Curling Club, volunteer with the Bruce Trail maintenance committee, and am the land steward for the biosphere property on West Road.

I am a proud family man. I value the time I spend with my family and friends. Moving to Northern Bruce Peninsula was a choice we made seven years ago because we love this community and the quality of life it offers. My spouse and I are proud to call Northern Bruce Peninsula our forever home.

As Mayor, one of my priorities would be finding a healthy balance between the needs of the people who live here and the importance of tourism to our local economy. Visitors are an important part of Northern Bruce Peninsula, and I believe we can welcome them while also ensuring that our communities remain affordable, safe, clean, and enjoyable for the people who live here year-round.

Affordability for local residents is an important concern for me, as is ensuring that short-term accommodations and bed and breakfast operations are appropriately regulated. I believe regulations should be practical, fair, and effective, while recognizing the needs of both property owners and the surrounding community.

I also believe we need to continue planning for the future when it comes to infrastructure. Water and sewage capacity, housing, health care, and the ability of our infrastructure to support our communities are issues that require thoughtful, long-term planning.

My goal is to bring my experience, community involvement, and practical approach to the role of Mayor. I believe in listening to residents, providing timely responses, understanding the issues that affect them and working toward practical solutions that protect what makes Northern Bruce Peninsula such a special place to live.

I would be honoured to earn your support and your vote for Mayor. I am asking for the opportunity to earn your trust, and to serve with the heart of Northern Bruce Peninsula at every decision.

Milt McIver for Mayor

Our family still lives on the farm settled by my ancestors in the mid-1800s. My wife, Bonnie Warder, and I have deep roots on the Peninsula and that has always been my inspiration to be involved in municipal government.

It has been a great honour to serve as Mayor of Northern Bruce Peninsula since Amalgamation in 1999. The experience gained from this long-term commitment and working with various committees gives me a solid understanding of our area.

Thank you to the citizens, volunteers and the Municipal team that work tirelessly to keep our community strong.

The upcoming term of Council will face many challenges amid global uncertainty. I would appreciate the opportunity to continue being an experienced and knowledgeable advocate for Northern Bruce Peninsula.

• Affordability is foremost on the minds of most! Fiscal responsibility will continue to be a challenging priority with increased costs.

The Municipality has maintained the lowest tax rate in Bruce County by managed spending. If re-elected, I would continue to ensure the Municipality is in a sound financial position.

• Tourism remains the main economic driver. Managing the popularity of our beautiful area will continue to require upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Paid Parking and MAT have been implemented to help with the costs. Future improvements will be necessary.

• Balancing the growth of tourism with quality of life for permanent and seasonal residents has sparked several new initiatives and further adjustments will be needed.

• Traffic and road safety remain a top priority.

• Water and Waste Water Management Plan is nearing completion and grant funding will be required for implementation.

• The Recreation Master Plan indicated shortcomings. I would continue to move ahead with improvements for all ages.

• Some advancements have occurred with cell service and broadband capability but I would advocate for more – they are vital for economic development and public safety.

• Continue to proceed with recommendations of the Asset Management Plan with consideration of the Climate Action Plan.

• Work in partnership with other organizations to control Invasive Species.

• Recycling will be a provincial responsibility and garbage pickup will be by Municipal staff for improved service.

• Our Municipality must continue to support our local schools and healthcare to keep them close to home. Although these services are not the direct responsibility of the Municipality, they are critical for retaining families and attracting new residents.

If re-elected, I will continue to practice a reasonable and responsible approach to issues and work toward a fair resolution by listening to all sides.

I will continue to work with the upper levels of government to keep a high profile for the Municipality.

I have no self-interest or agenda, other than to continue to work hard for a strong, safe and sustainable community.

NOMINEES FOR DEPUTY MAYOR

Rod Anderson for Deputy Mayor

I have had the privilege of serving as your Deputy Mayor for the last 4 years.

I not only bring to the table that experience but an additional 18 years, 14 previous years as Deputy Reeve and Reeve of St. Edmunds Township and 4 years as Deputy Mayor for the then new Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula. I have served on many committees during those terms including finance, roads, social services, airport, recreation and museum. I have also been honoured to have been appointed this year as a director to the new board of Bruce Grey Public Health. That appointment was based on a broad skills-based matrix which included experience in governance, finance and public health.

I am proud of what our municipality has accomplished over our term. Working with good colleagues around the council table who are supported by a dedicated, knowledgeable and professional staff has made the difference.

We have seen results in community centre and Rotary Hall updates, streetscapes, pickleball/tennis courts and even goose-free public beaches. Our roads and maintenance services improve yearly and our office and support staff keep up to date on developing trends, laws and technology.

I hope we can carry on with the work we have started and planned. Upgrading our facilities, lobbying for a Tobermory water system and a Lion’s Head Sewage system. We are working on the development of a new central community site in Lion’s Head which could ultimately be the recreational and cultural hub of the town. Keeping our roads and infrastructure current and maintained are also equally important. I would like to keep that momentum going.

To that end, I would appreciate your support and vote this election.

Sincerely,

Rod Anderson M.B. Bsc.

James Mielhausen for Deputy Mayor

I am pleased to announce my candidacy to serve the community of the Northern Bruce Peninsula as your Deputy Mayor. As you may know, I was born and raised on the Bruce Peninsula and have lived here all my life. I am a farmer, small business owner, and volunteer to Municipal efforts including the Cemetery Board and Drainage Committee. I am proud to represent this area and am hoping to be involved in a larger capacity to advance existing projects and initiatives most important to the constituents of the Northern Bruce Peninsula.

It was my honour to serve as Councillor of Northern Bruce Peninsula from 2018 to 2022. During this time, our small but strong local government navigated challenges associated with COVID-19, and continued to work towards improving several sectors that are central to our community. We approved a Climate Action Plan, contributed to the Sustainable Tourism Management Plan and Advisory Group, and requested funding from the Provincial Government for updated water and wastewater infrastructure in Tobermory and Lion’s Head. We prioritized bylaw amendments for affordable housing and obtained federal and provincial financial support to upgrade the Lion’s Head Arena and Community Center.

As part of the team who set the foundation for many of these initiatives, I am hoping for the opportunity to see them through as your Deputy Mayor. With a no nonsense approach, I am confident in our ability to make decisions to address roadblocks, advance on-the-ground work, and see our community enjoy the benefits of these projects in a timely manner.

As your Deputy Mayor, I will focus on the following:

• Advance road improvement projects

• Review existing bylaw policies and make adjustments if needed

• Improve Municipal facilities including parking and recreational areas

• Promote local tourism and small business ventures that offer employment for residents

• Support local farmers through Municipal drain maintenance, building, and zoning

• Maintaining transparency and accountability to the constituents of the Municipality

On election day, I ask you to vote James Mielhausen (X) when selecting your Deputy Mayor.

NOMINEES FOR COUNCILLOR

Paul Davidson for Councillor

Business experience, Peninsula values.

Nearly ten years ago, my wife Jill and I built our first cottage on the Northern Bruce Peninsula, and it wasn’t long before we made it home. Moving here was the best decision we ever made. The people, the landscape and the way of life here are worth protecting.

I bring forty-two years of experience as a business owner, IT developer and business systems analyst, on projects across North America. That career taught me to read the reports, ask hard questions and make rational decisions involving large numbers.

Our municipality is facing exactly those kinds of decisions:

• A municipality which is naively about to enter the garbage collection business.

• Water and wastewater master plans for Tobermory and Lion’s Head estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

• A Lion’s Head arena project that has grown from a $4.9 million grant to price tags as high as $31 million.

• $180,000 spent on land for a Big Tub Road parking lot without consulting the residents who live there and with disregard for a letter signed by over 100 local taxpayers.

Residents deserve a council that spends carefully, explains its decisions plainly and listens before it acts. My priorities:

• Fiscal responsibility – transparent budgeting, stronger oversight of major purchases, and outside funding pursued before turning to taxpayers.

• Roads, water and wastewater – a clear long-term plan, with growth tied to real servicing capacity and investment shared fairly across the whole municipality.

• Short-term accommodations – clear, consistently enforced rules that are fair to responsible operators and protect neighbourhoods.

• Visitor management – handling traffic, parking and crowding so residents aren’t overwhelmed.

• Highway 6 safety – pressing the Ministry of Transportation for the enforcement our seasonal traffic volumes demand.

• Cell and internet reliability – dead zones are a public safety risk when a 911 call can’t get through.

• Environment and farmland – protecting our shoreline, wetlands and prime agricultural land.

If elected, I’ll spend my first 90 days getting fully briefed on the major files ahead of the 2027 budget, and I’ll ask Council to publish a regular, plain-language update so year-round and seasonal residents know what’s coming before decisions are final.

In my family we believe that when you give your word, people should be able to count on it being the truth. That is the standard I will bring to Council. I believe Council and municipal staff should work for you, openly, not behind closed doors. I would be honoured to represent you.

Vote online or by telephone, October 19–26. www.PaulDavidsonNorthernBruce.ca | PaulDavidsonNorthernBruce@gmail.com | (226) 401-1616

Todd Dowd for Councillor

My name is Todd Dowd and I am happy to be running again for councillor in the Northern Bruce Peninsula. I moved to the Bruce Peninsula in 1993 after serving as an officer in the Canadian Forces for 7 years. Prior to serving in the military I grew up in Perth County and I received a BA from the University of Waterloo.

My Grandparents cottaged at Red Bay, and later relatives moved up the Peninsula to the Little Pike Bay area. After the military I thought the Peninsula would be a great place to farm bison and raise a family. I operate a farm at Cape Chin with my wife, Charlene and daughter Lillie.

Most Farmers need an off-the-farm income, and I spent 14 years working at Stennecken and EPH tools. After the economic slowdown in 2008, I worked the summer of 2009 on the Chi Cheemaun Ferry dock. In the fall I went back to college to get my red seal in Carpentry. I have worked as a carpenter since and I started my own business “Bison Builders” in 2015.

Since 1993 I have served 19 years on the Board of Directors for the Ontario Bison Association and 15 years as a director for the Canadian Bison Association. I spent 2 years on a committee that developed the Code of Practice for Bison.

I have volunteered as assistant coach, manager and on-ice helper throughout the many years my daughter has played minor hockey.

I am running another low key campaign for council. I have no agenda. If re-elected I will continue to be open minded and sensible regarding decisions about making our community a better place to live. I will work as a team with the rest of council and staff. I will help ensure the municipality’s financial and administrative resources are being used as efficiently as possible.

I have never missed a council meeting during my first term. If re-elected I will work hard to represent the people of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Thank you for your support.

Laurie (Smokey) Golden for Councillor

Obviously, I’m not a “NEW” face. But I am aware that even our beautiful Peninsula is changing. A representative council supports economic opportunity while sustaining our cultural and community values.

I look at our municipality as a “trifecta” of sorts: Our seasonal residents who often become our permanent residents and add so much to our community, the tourism industry which is so important economically, and our permanent community, without which the other two would cease to exist. A productive local council tries to balance these viewpoints.

Every year at council I have been against raising taxes. Owning a home or a piece of property doesn’t necessarily mean a household has a high income, and that is the reality for many people in our municipality. However, we are quickly depleting the reserves that were built up – road work, mandated bridge work, wages… it’s not just meat and gas costs that have gone crazy.

We have spent a considerable amount on our fire department. The province has mandated recycling collection, but it doesn’t consider the issues in rural areas such as ours. In order to deal with the bear problems, we have decided to take on our own garbage collection, which will allow use of the bear-proof bins. The upfront cost should pay off as more of that spending stays in our municipality. That is how I believe we should look at a lot of things. How much of our tax dollars are staying within our municipality? It’s not always possible, but it is prudent.

We try to make strides in increasing revenues, but there are hurdles.

In the past term, I have criticized the fact that approximately half of our collected taxes go to Bruce County. Even their own reports show that we get less “bang for our buck” than any other municipalities in Bruce County. This needs to change at a higher level, but I’m still pushing for it.

Those of you who know me can skip this next part.

I was raised on small beef farm in Miller Lake. My husband Lance fished commercially and I ran a small tourist business early in our marriage. I worked in a restaurant when our two kids were little. The flexible shifts helped with the non-existent daycare situation at the time. I’ve been a strong advocate for local childcare ever since. After 35 years working at a local building centre, I’m now retired. I have faced some serious health issues and have always been grateful for the healthcare we receive.

Finally, I would really like to see some younger women run for office. I know it’s hard to find time. I think it’s important that various segments get an opportunity to affect the direction our community takes. I’m always available for questions.

Ryan Matheson for Councillor

Ryan is a third generation, lifelong resident of the Northern Bruce Peninsula, and is eager to lean on his experience and education to help build a resilient and prosperous future for our community. He holds a Master’s degree in Rural Planning and Development from the University of Guelph where he specialized in conservation planning, reconciliation planning, and rural economic development. He is co-owner and Director of Operations at Camp Celtic, a family-run summer camp established in 1984 near Stokes Bay. In this role, he oversees a workforce of over 100 employees, carefully administers budgets, and successfully manages the complexities associated with providing an outdoors experience to thousands of children annually. In his free time, Ryan enjoys playing guitar, being on the water, hiking, camping, and playing hockey.

As councillor, Ryan wants to focus on making our local economy resilient to turbulent outside economic pressures. He believes this can be addressed by, a) Supporting ventures that enhance the year-round livability of NBP, b) Reinforcing our community’s robust network of non-profits, seniors organizations, and volunteer groups, c) Exploring methods to develop circular economies within our municipality, county, and province, and d) Ensuring that the municipality’s most vulnerable citizens are supported.

Ryan knows that the environment is the backbone of our area’s economic success. If elected he will prioritize initiatives that aim to preserve our natural capital, and will support development that can demonstrate a commitment to efficiency and low-impact practices. Ryan hopes to work constructively with local partners like farmers, the Biosphere Association, the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group, the Bruce Trail Conservancy, and Saugeen Ojibway Nation to accomplish the important conservation goals of our community. Also, he was a co-author of the municipality’s Climate Action Plan, and will look to prepare our community for the environmental and economic effects of Climate Change.

There are several existing issues and initiatives that will benefit from Ryan’s background as well as his logical and ethical style of problem solving. His close community ties, and willingness to consider multiple angles will ensure that important decisions are made transparently and fairly. Ryan sees the proposed construction of the Lion’s Head community center, pending utility works in Tobermory and Lion’s Head, the proposed Active Transportation Strategy, and a re-visiting of the Short Term Accommodation and housing policies as major opportunities for our community.

Ryan also understands the importance of providing access to arts and culture in a liveable year-round community. He will support local artists and aim to attract new cultural experiences.

A vote for Ryan Matheson is a vote to preserve and prosper. He is a candidate who will work towards ambitious visions for the future, with pragmatic policy decisions and partnerships.

NOMINEES FOR BWDSB SCHOOL TRUSTEE

Robert Galbraith for School Board Trustee

I am running for school board trustee because I want to help students get a leg up in life, especially during these trying and uncertain times. I believe our schools have an important responsibility, not only to educate our students, but to help them prepare to step into the world with confidence in their skills, their abilities, and their potential.

I was born and raised in Grey-Bruce, and I am proud to call this area home. I am a single father of two daughters who attend the Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB). Having two children in the BWDSB gives me a personal and concerned investment in the quality of public education our communities provide. My family has roots in the Mar/ Tara area, making the communities we serve especially meaningful to me.

My connection to the BWDSB goes back much further than being a parent.

I was once a student in the system myself. As someone who grew up with a stutter and neurodivergence, I experienced firsthand the difference that the right support can make. The BWDSB and the educators who worked with me helped provide me with the tools I needed to succeed. But just as importantly I was held to a standard.

That standard mattered.

I wasn’t simply given an excuse for my challenges. I was supported, while encouraged to meet expectations and develop my abilities. That combination of support, accountability, and high expectations helped me become a successful member of my community. It shaped my belief that we shouldn’t lower expectations for students because they face challenges, instead we should make sure they have the tools and support necessary to reach those expectations.

As a trustee I want to advocate for stronger academic achievement, appropriate special education and accessibility supports, and schools where students feel safe, respected, and included. Mental health and well being matter, but they should work alongside strong academic expectations, not replace them.

I also believe we need to prepare students for the world they are actually entering. That means strong literacy and numeracy, critical thinking, practical skills and pathways that prepare students for university, college, skilled trades, and an ever changing career market.

Being responsible with public money is also important to me. Taxpayers deserve a school board that makes thoughtful decisions, ask whether programs are delivering results and keeps students at the centre of spending decisions. I also want to ensure the unique needs of our rural communities and schools are heard.

Ultimately, my motivation is simple: I want to see students leave BWDSB confident in their skills, confident in their abilities, and confident in their future.

I believe strong communities are built on strong and confident students. As a trustee, I want to contribute to building that future.

Editor’s Note: Attempts to contact Bluewater District School Board English Public School Trustee candidate Jason Yip were unsuccessful.





