Shining a Light on Local Lighthouse History: SOK Talk October 15th

Submitted by Scarlett Janusas,

Sources of Knowledge

Sources of Knowledge (SOK) is hosting local historian and oral history collector Holly Dunham for a SOK talk titled Local Lighthouses and the People Who Manned Them on Thursday, October 15th. This talk will explore the history of lighthouses in the Tobermory and northern Georgian Bay region.

Beginning at 2pm at the Princess Hotel, Holly will explain why lighthouses were built, the purpose they served, how lighthouse technology changed over time, and why lighthouse keepers were so important.

With strong family connections to Tobermory, for seven generations, Holly’s ancestors raised their families and made their living on the local waters. She grew up hearing the stories passed down through her family and now takes great delight in sharing them with others.

A self described “hobby” historian and gatherer of oral history, Holly will explore the stories behind some of the area’s early lighthouses, along with the people who lived and worked at them. Her presentation will include photographs and stories of early freighter and passenger ships, as well as stories from lightkeepers, their wives and their children.

The SOK Talk will be held at the Princess Hotel in Tobermory on Thursday, October 15th at 2pm. Admission is by donation.

The Princess Café will also be available during the event, offering hot and cold beverages, as well as sweet and savoury snacks.

We hope to see you at this afternoon of local history, family stories and a closer look at the lighthouses that helped guide ships through the waters of Georgian Bay.