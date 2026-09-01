Peninsula S.W.A.N.S. – What Do They Do?

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

WOW, the end of summer is quickly approaching and it’s hard to believe how fast it went by! September is always a good time to set out your schedules and determine your activities for the next season, so this article will outline the history of S.W.A.N.S. and the mission of our Club. Maybe some readers will consider checking us out to see if they want to join.

S.W.A.N.S. grew out of the disbanding of Lioness groups, a move by Lions International. The name is an acronym for Service; We Assist, Nurture, Support. It is a Provincial organization that is continually growing and will soon have an international presence.

The Peninsula S.W.A.N.S. was formed in the fall of 2021 and we organize various fundraising events in the community for the community.

The Club’s 2026 proposed budget shows donations of close to $24,000 for various organizations, events and programs. Our Club’s focus for donations have consistently included healthcare, foodbanks, daycares, school programs and trips, hospice and special programs for children and seniors in our area.

In addition to the local donations, our Club offers support to Women & Youth Crisis Centre Grey Bruce, REACH Centre Grey Bruce, Safe ‘N Sound Grey Bruce, and VON.

So, how do we fundraise?

The Club tries to implement new and fresh ideas, but traditionally we hold a Spring Fashion Show, the Christmas Bazaar, catering for smaller events and a newer event on Thanksgiving Saturday with baking, light lunch and newly new clothing.

Our regular business meetings are on the 1st Wednesday of the month, except July and August. We always enjoy a great dinner prepared by the Legion Ladies at the Swan Lake Legion, Branch 202, followed by our meeting. It’s a great way to meet people and volunteer when you have time. New members are always welcome and further details are available by contacting Roberta Mielhausen at 519-374-4110.