EcoAdventures Presentation at August 20th Men’s Breakfast

Submitted by Brian McHattie

Wow, our best turnout of the season so far with 10 rookie pancake-eaters attending for their first time! Also, a great response to our speakers Glen Estill and Rod Layman from the Northern Bruce Peninsula (NBP) Climate Change Action Committee informing us of the new climate plan and what we can do to take action. I saw some follow-up emails and Men’s Breakfasters are keen to take responsibility (to see the plan, visit https://www.biosphereclimateaction.ca/).

We learned that the NBP climate is, and will, be changing significantly: 7 weeks of 30 degree temperatures and 20 degree evenings in summer; 25 year storms happening every 5 years with more gale force winds; and of most concern, a month longer fire season.

The good news is that the municipality has joined the Federation of Canadian Municipalities – Partners in Climate Protection program, now reaching milestone 3 of 5. Key actions to date are completion of the plan, installation of 50+ electric vehicle chargers (thanks BPEG!), easily available local food (thanks “Eat Local Grey Bruce”), 30 km of new bike lanes on Highway 6 (thanks to the Province), and lots of developing actions by the municipality including greening community buildings such as Lion’s Head arena.

Please have a look at the plan and commit to doing your part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030!

Next Men’s Breakfast August 20th

The next Men’s Breakfast is Saturday, August 20th at the Tobermory Community Centre. Our speaker is Evan Helmond from EcoAdventures, the outdoor tour company that runs under the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association umbrella, and directs proceeds to conservation projects on the Peninsula.

Please consider joining us. It will be helpful if you can let us know if you are attending by contacting Martin at hogarth@amtelecom.net. Breakfast is at 9, coffee ready at 8 a.m, bad (but ever-improving) jokes usually around 9:15.