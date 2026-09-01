80-Year-Old Northern Bruce Peninsula Resident Charged FollowingCollision Involving Flag Worker

OPP Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA- ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual following a collision involving a traffic control person in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

On August 13, 2026, at approximately 2:36 p.m., Grey Bruce OPP received a report that a traffic control person (flag worker) had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 6 and Caudle side Road in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The vehicle fled the scene following the collision.

The traffic control person sustained minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, an 80-year-old resident of Northern Bruce Peninsula has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with:

-Careless Driving

-Fail to Remain

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. To report dangerous or aggressive driving, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).