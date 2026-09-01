‘Finish It’ Like Terry Did at Lion’s Head Terry Fox Run September 20th

Submitted by Anna Martens

The annual Terry Fox Run has become a fall tradition in Canada, with more than 650 communities, big and small, urban and rural, English and French, fundraising for cancer research. The Run gives communities the chance to come together to celebrate the impact they can have as a force for good.

This year’s event is at the Lion’s Head beach pavilion beginning at 1pm on September 20th.

Participants can walk, run, skate, ride, stroller cruise or anything they like along the beautiful shores of Georgian Bay.

There will be refreshments available and water stations along the route.

We have a small amount of T-Shirts we would love to sell, and funds go straight back to the Terry Fox charity. T-shirts are $30

If you have kept it ‘old school’ you can drop off your pledge sheets and donations at the Terry Fox stand at Lion’s Head Beach pavilion starting at noon.

If you want to fundraise online, or share through your social media you can donate to the Lions Head website https://run.terryfox.ca/129717

Last year we raised an amazing $22,656.00 and our goal this year is to match it!

As a community hosting an annual Terry fox event for over 35 years, we have raised over $300,000 and each year fundraisers, donors and participants leave us amazed and inspired at their dedication and efforts for this worldwide cause.

All ages are welcome to join us September 20th at 1pm as we ‘finish it’ just as Terry was trying to.

We hope to see you there,

Adam, Anna, Lincoln & Ella Martens