Taking Bayside Astronomy to the Next Generation

Submitted by Mike Warkentin

(aka “The Dark Sky Guy”)

Bayside Astronomy is a free program of public outreach and education that was started back in 2012 by local astronomers and retired teachers Doug and Paula Cunningham. They were concerned about the amount of light pollution they were seeing and wondered how to convince people to turn off or control their outdoor lights at night.

Working with the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association, the Bruce Peninsula Environmental Group, the municipality, and local organizations like the Lions and Rotary Clubs, they received funding, and built the deck at the Marina, called “The POD” for Peninsula Observation Deck.

They then gathered other local amateur astronomers to show the public what’s in the night sky two nights a week in Lion’s Head, and hired a college student to give a star talk.

Bayside was born.

It has since expanded into a 5 night a week program with three program managers, multiple telescopes including a 20” Dobsonian called Herschel donated by Canadian amateur astronomer Terence Dickinson, and an active Facebook and Instagram following.

So what’s next for Bayside?

The volunteers at Bayside are dedicated, but like everyone eventually, age and other family priorities are having an impact. Attendance is also getting to be more than we can handle with sometimes upwards of 200 people at Summer House Park and in Lion’s Head. We have become victims of our own success! We need more volunteers with telescopes!

Do you know of someone outgoing, with a passion or interest in the night sky, who is fairly local, but may or may not have a telescope? Perhaps you know of a local photographer who is already taking their own pictures of the night sky. We can provide the telescope, and the training, all we need is you! We need to take Bayside Astronomy to the next generation.

The joy you get from showing a young child Saturn and it’s rings for the first time is priceless. We have had wedding proposals at Bayside, folks driving up all the way from Mississauga or Detroit just for the night, then heading back home after midnight, folks from all over the world speaking different languages but all enjoying a meteor shower or first glimpse of the northern lights, busloads of young campers from Camp Celtic with lots of eager questions, and seniors renewing old friendships around the telescopes.

You can be part of this too. The time commitment is minimal, a few hours on a Friday or Saturday night if you are available, the team is friendly, and the personal rewards are immeasurable!

If you are interested or know of someone who might be, reach out to Mike Warkentin via EMAIL at m_warkentin@rogers.com or at Bayside Astronomy on Facebook or Instagram.