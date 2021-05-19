Get Ready for ‘Cover Your Walls’ Art Sale for The Meeting Place Tobermory

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

The Meeting Place in Tobermory had to shift our fundraising strategy during the pandemic from live music to what? And then the stars aligned.

We have received an unusual ‘donation’ – an art collection. What a rare opportunity to sell a collection of 36 pieces of art; not crafts but an eclectic group of art pieces; everything from numbered prints, to original oils, collage and photographs and all framed. Ready for your creative touch at home or at the cottage.

Part I – As of May 19, The Meeting Place invites you to visit our website tobermorymeetingplace.com and look under ‘News and Events’. Here you can view photos of all the art pieces (each one is numbered), plus descriptions and prices. Think of this as a art promenade. Take your time, stroll or scroll as it were and consider making a purchase. Prices are great. To keep it simple, if you want to purchase an art piece, just e-mail Karla at [email protected] and let her know. We’ll ‘red dot’ your choice. Be sure to state the # of your intended purchase.

Part II – On Saturday, June 19, from 12 – 3pm at the Tobermory Community Centre we are displaying all the art work. If you want to view the collection in person you can visit or pick up your purchase. This will be a casual, no crowd affair; whatever COVID protocol allows.

As an added bonus, for every art purchase made, you will have your name entered into a draw for a ‘Market Share’ from The Easy Farm north of Ferndale worth $280.00 of fresh local produce over the spring and summer. To find out more about Market Shares and The Easy Farm go to theeasyfarm.com and get involved with community supported agriculture on the Peninsula.

What better combination to keep your spring interesting than art and fresh food!