Lion’s Head Friendship Club Game Day March 21st

Submitted by Maxine Catteau

It was sure nice to see that warm weather last week and it brought a lot more people out to the Lion’s Head Friendship Club. Regardless of the weather, this winter has been a busy time for us.

We started a new game day with a light supper and the turnout has been amazing – over 40 people at the last one. If you missed that one, the next one coming up is on Saturday, March 21 at 1 o’clock at the Friendship Club hall. You just have to let us know you’re coming by calling, emailing, or signing up at the club.

We recently held another record-breaking sellout dinner; 64 people came out for a wonderful rib dinner.

Our first craft day is coming up next week. And lots more to come! So, if you like cards, crafts, games, or just socializing, come on out.

If you like lunch, we’re having one on Thursday, March 12 at 12 o’clock with a guest speaker again. Call, email, or just sign up at the club. Cost is eight dollars.

Come on out and give us a try. For more information call Maxine at 519-375-0959 or email thelionsheadfriendshipclub@gmail.com