Biosphere Association Septic Incentives Program Continues – Next Workshop August 27

Submitted by Willem Jacobson

Do you have questions about proper septic system maintenance? Don’t miss the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association’s (BPBA) next workshop on August 27 at 9 am in Pike Bay.

To mitigate the impact of septic systems on our watercourses, the BPBA is proud to be able to provide assistance to homeowners through covering the cost of a set number of pump outs and inspections done by the Bruce Peninsula Septic Service (BPSS). Through a generous grant from the Ministry of Environment, BPBA offers ten $4,000 incentive payments and works with local septic companies to assist in the replacement of a failing septic system if a problem is revealed in the inspection.

The BPBA held the first of its two Septic Workshops on July 29th at the Legion Branch 202. Participants learned about the maintenance schedule for septic systems, common hazards that can damage septic systems and why septic maintenance is especially important in the Bruce Peninsula.

The second workshop will be held on August 27th, from 9-10am at the Pike Bay Community Center at 2 Sutter Rd. The workshop will feature a pump-out demonstration completed by the Bruce Peninsula Septic Service, a presentation on the Six Streams Initiative the Septic Incentive Program is a part of and septic best management practices followed by a Q&A.

These workshops are a part of the Biosphere’s efforts to improve water quality throughout the region by educating the public, with thanks to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks for their generous funding. For more information, please email info@bpba.ca.

For information about our other homeowner assistance projects or activities please become a member or sign up for our newsletter at BPBA.ca. Please RSVP for the workshop through the BPBA calendar.