Municipally Operated Curbside Waste Collection Approved by Council Amid Public Concerns with Bear Activity 

Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) Council directed staff to proceed with a switch to municipally operated curbside waste collection at the July 13 Council Meeting. Report 26-18 from Troy Cameron, Public Works (PW) Manager, reads, “Managing garbage collection at the municipal level offers direct control over service quality and responsiveness, while creating additional year-round employment opportunities.” Municipal garbage collection does pose some drawbacks as explained by the PW Manager, like the significant cost of purchasing and maintaining garbage trucks and a collection schedule spanning over several days during the week.

This change in waste collection stems from the Ontario Government transitioning to a producer responsibility framework for blue box recycling services. Circular Materials Ontario has been selected to administer and oversee this system. MNBP’s recycling contract was awarded by the province to Waste Management (WM) who will be switching to a cart-based system for curbside blue box recycling collection as early as this fall. Once this happens, all WM trucks will be operating with a cart-system for recycling and garbage meaning MNBP would have to use the cart system trucks for garbage collection should they renew their current contract with WM.

The WM cart system is comprised of trucks using mechanical arms to lift bins, eliminating overexertion and repetitive movements for prolonged periods from employees physically throwing thousands of garbage bags daily.

“One of the cons would be the wildlife, they call the carts wildlife resistant, but they’re not bear proof,” said Cameron. He commented on residents investing in bear proof bins that would be redundant if the cart system was approved. “I’ve seen them go down an entire road and knock or destroy things, our situation is very unique with the wildlife and bear system, that does provide a major challenge in my opinion,” said the PW Manager.

Cameron advised Council of a lead on a new garbage truck available and a second truck in used condition that should be purchased soon to allow for a back up option. Two new staff members would need to be hired and cross trained in PW activities to facilitate municipal garbage collection.

When comparing the two options of continuing a contract with WM versus a municipally operated collection, costs are similar with the latter being slightly more affordable. Council selected the less expensive option costing households $75.03 per year versus $78.89 with WM. Table 1: Waste Collection Options and Costs prepared by GEI Consultants Canada from Public Works Report 26-18 dated July 13, 2026.

Council Permits Daycare in Former Eastnor Central School Building on Highway 6

Bruce County Planner, Megan Stansfield, appeared before Council on July 13 recommending approval of a zoning by-law amendment (ZBLA) to permit a daycare operation in the former Eastnor Central School building at 2617 Highway 6. The property is currently zoned General Rural which does not permit a daycare. Council ultimately approved the rezoning, allowing daycare on the property.

The property, owned by Connie Stewart, is 5 acres with the main building dating back to 1963 serving as an elementary school until the 1990s, then transitioning into a thrift store for several years. “The applicant noted in their submission that the goal of the daycare is to provide much needed affordable daycare in the area,” said Bob Stewart, Planning Coordinator, in a report.

The planner noted that the property is centrally located and could serve communities of Ferndale and Lion’s Head, improving accessibility and minimizing travel. The Ministry of Transportation supported the daycare noting an entrance and sign permit would be required.

Reports from Stewart and Stansfield indicated that agency comments were generally supportive. Municipal staff mentioned that Ontario Fire Code requirements must be met and parking spaces will be based on the number of classrooms and offices. Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Peggy Van Mierlo-West, commented that “childcare is a critical piece of rural economic development” and the development will support families participating in the workforce, use existing community assets, and “contribute not only to social well-being but also to the long-term economic health and sustainability of the municipality.”

Municipality Acquires Property in Lion’s Head for Future Development

A Media Release from July 16 announced that the MNBP acquired land for $732,000 in Lion’s Head for future development of recreational facilities “to better serve residents and the broader community.

The vacant property is located south of Ferndale Road on Main Street (Bruce Road 9) in Lion’s Head and estimated at 13.02 hectares (just over 32 acres). The land currently does not have a municipal address but is legally described as Plan D7 Pt Unit 57 RP 3R5236; Pt Part 4 (refer to Figure 1). Figure 1: 2025 Air Photo Map from Bruce County Mapping showing location of newly acquired municipal lands in Lion’s Head.

The property provides the Municipality with an opportunity to undertake long-term planning for expanded recreational and community amenities within the Municipality, says the Media Release.

“Acquiring this property is an important step toward ensuring that Lion’s Head has the land and flexibility needed to support future recreational opportunities,” said Mayor Milt McIver. “This is a long-term investment in the health, well-being and quality of life of our residents. We look forward to working with the community as plans for the property are developed.”

Additional information will be provided as the project progresses including opportunities for community input.

Lion’s Head Foodbank Requests Municipal Assistance

Charlene Scharlach and Darlene Myles attended the July 13 Council Meeting on behalf of the Lion’s Head Foodbank requesting use of a municipal facility to operate the foodbank as demand for services rise throughout the community. “We are currently experiencing unprecedented growth,” said Scharlach. She stated that over 80 community members are regularly served at the foodbank with that number expected to grow.

Darlene Myles presented statistics representing the intensifying demand for food. The foodbank provides substantial monthly food hampers which Myles described would feed a family for several days. 318 hampers were distributed in 2025 representing a 160% increase in demand. She reports 180 hampers given out to date in 2026 with estimates of 360 hampers by year end, a 13.2% increase from last year and 195% increase from 2018.

The foodbank also offers seasonal hampers, like Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. All seasonal hampers have increased annually with Thanksgiving hampers showing a 182% increase since 2019. Their new March Break Munchies program hampers showed huge interest from families prompting the release of July and August Munchies hampers to supply children with healthy food during the summer break. 23 children benefited from the July Munchies hampers.

The foodbank currently operates out of the basement of the Country Church on Highway 6. They expressed their deep gratitude for use of the space; however, it is no longer viable for operations due to issues with hygienic storage of food, space challenges, and accessibility concerns. They requested use of a municipal space to continue supporting the community. Scharlach asked for a dedicated area in the renovated Lion’s Head Arena and Community Centre pending project approval.

The foodbank secured a partnership with Bruce County Outreach every month where the County will deliver vital resources to residents, like housing, legal, clinical, public health, mental health, Ontario Works, United Way, and community paramedic services/supports.

Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson suggested the foodbank reach out to owners of private facilities in the meantime until a municipal space becomes available. “This is an important service for our community, it’s a must service for our community,” expressed Mayor Milt McIver.