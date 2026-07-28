Songs of the Canadian Spirit July 29 at Tobermory Legion

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck, Poppy Chair

Bye bye July. I cannot believe we are on the downhill of summer, but there is still lots of warm weather and good times ahead.

Thank you to everyone that planned, carried out and joined in celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Legion. It was fantastic to see so many people come out and remember those that have fought and served in the Canadian Military. Post-It notes were signed and will be sent to Dominion. Thank you to the Tobermory Press for donating the beautiful poster to help decorate the note table. It was greatly appreciated! (see page 11 for the full story)

Here are some events happening that you do not want to miss!

Wednesday July 29 is Summer in the Spirit – Songs of the Canadian Spirit. Sing along to familiar favourites starting at 7:00pm at the legion. This is a joint initiative of St. Edmund’s Anglican Church and Tobermory United Church.

Euchre is on Friday July 31, starting at 7:00pm. Every Wednesday is the Ladies’ Auxiliary Summer Bingo. Held at the Tobermory Community Centre, doors open at 6:30pm. Every Thursday starting at 7:00pm is Darts. Everyone is welcome. Every Saturday is the Meat Draw, starting time is 4:30pm.

BBQs will take place on August 29 and September 12 after the meat draw, which starts at 4:00pm. You can get a burger and a bag of chips for $15.00.

Saturday nights with DJ Maxx from 9:30pm to 1:00am (last call is 12:30am) – August 1,8 and 22 and ending on September 5th. ANNUAL SUMMERWEEN will be held on August 22 – come in your costumes. Come on out and dance like no one is watching! There is a $10.00 cover charge.

The Legion is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 3:00pm. Stop in and say hi to our bartender Raelene. The drinks are cold and the welcome is warm!

Remembering John (J.P.) Philemon Johnstone Photo credit: Military Service Recognition Book Photo: John (J.P.) Philemon Johnstone.

From the Legion Ontario Command Military Service Recognition Book – John (J.P.) Philemon Johnstone was born in Walkerton, Ontario on July 20, 1920. He enlisted in the Army on September 13, 1941.

John “J.P.” trained at various bases across Canada before going overseas. While in England as part of the 19th Field Regiment “800 Technical Wing”, he was wounded. In March of 1945, he was taken off strength of the Canadian Armoured Reinforcement Unit and taken on strength of the RCAF 666 Air Operations Squadron.

After discharge on March 20, 1946, with the rank of Battery Sergeant Major, he farmed in Walkerton, Ontario before moving to Tobermory in 1952, where he and his family operated Hidden Valley Lodge, as well as a farm and timber operation. J.P. was Reeve of St. Edmunds Township for ten years and Warden of Bruce County in 1974.

John was a member of the Tobermory Legion Branch 290. His medals include the France and Germany Star, Defence Medal, Canadian Volunteer Service Medal and Clasp and the 1939-45 War Medal. He passed away suddenly on April 19, 1978.

~ We Will Remember Them ~