Lion’s Head Friendship Club Chicken Parmigiana Dinner September 30

Submitted by Maxine Catteau

Fall is coming upon us and lots of activities are planned at the Friendship Club in Lion’s Head.

Anyone that’s not familiar with our club should know that it is a group of people who enjoy each other’s company regardless of age. Some of the activities we hold are line dancing, rug hooking, bridge, bid euchre, regular euchre, lunches and dinners.

Lunches are held on the second Thursday of the month, and our dinners are on the last Saturday of the month. Both are provided for a very minimal charge.

Our membership is $20 a year, which includes a discounted Christmas gala and a free lunch and/or dinner once a year. So really your membership is free!

We are looking for anyone who would like to volunteer to help with a crochet or knitting group once a week. Lots of people are showing interest in organizing a small group.

Or if anyone has suggestions on any other kind of like-minded get togethers, let us know.

Get your tickets now for our Chicken Parmigiana, dinner complete with caesar salad, garlic bread, coffee and dessert. The dinner will take place on Saturday September 30 at 5pm. Cost of $14 for members and $15 for non-members. Please call or drop by for tickets. Limited number available.

Call 519-375-0959 for informaion on any of the above.