Biosphere Association Hops Into Spring With Easter Egg Fundraiser

Submitted by Donna Cole

It’s that time of year for the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere’s Easter egg fundraiser. Don’t miss your opportunity to order delicious, hand-crafted cream and chocolate eggs.

How good are they? Just ask these happy customers:

“As a Biosphere student employee, I had the chance to work on many of their conservation projects and community fundraisers. The Easter Egg fundraiser was always a favourite – those eggs are so yummy.” (Moira Parker)

“A delicious tradition for a great cause.” (Lindsay Forbes)

“These eggs are a true delight! Not only are they homemade and delicious, but they help raise funds to protect our beautiful Bruce Peninsula.” (Brooklyn Hewton)

“I’ve happily purchased the BPBA’s Easter eggs in past years, and I look forward to it EVERY spring. They are always a highlight of the season. Crafted in a classic Laura Secord style, the milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and dark chocolate with rum eggs are delicious and beautifully made. Even better, every purchase supports local environmental initiatives right here in our community. They’re a wonderful way to treat yourself or others while supporting a great local cause. Happy Easter!” (Amanda Stanger)

Don’t miss out on the limited supply! They are made by volunteers here on the Peninsula. The Biosphere is always looking for new volunteers, so please reach out if you want to lend a hand.

Eggs are only $9.00 each or 3 for $25. Choose from milk or semi-sweet iechocolate with a cream filling, or a special rum-infused filling, for adults only!

Order online at www.BPBA.ca and arrange pickup at Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant in Ferndale. Or buy in-person at these times and locations:

Friday March 27 and Saturday March 28, 10 am – 3 pm

• Peacock’s Foodland, Tobermory

• Hellyer’s Foodland, Lion’s Head

Eggs sell out fast, so order or pick up early to avoid disappointment. Photo: Volunteer Easter Bunnies Patty Kelly, Victoria Lant and Christina Meynell at the 2025 Easter Egg fundraiser.

A huge thank you to Bear Tracks, Wiarton, Peacock’s, Hellyer’s and Southampton Foodlands, Zehr’s Owen Sound and Gay Lea for always supporting our important conservation and sustainability work on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula!

Contact Elizabeth by email at ethorn124@gmail.com or by telephone 519 377 5166 if you need more information, want to volunteer, or would like to order by phone.