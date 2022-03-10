Tobermory Clinic New Art Installation

Submitted by Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary

On your next visit to the clinic, you will notice that we have, at long last, been able to install new art for your viewing pleasure. The delay, of course, was caused by Covid Restrictions.

The art is available for purchase from the artists, who have agreed to donate a portion of the purchase price to the Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary.

So please enjoy the new art. A very special thank you to the artists who have had their work at the Clinic for the past two years.