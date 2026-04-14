THSA Speakers Series Continues April 23 with Osteoporosis Talk

Submitted by W. Caron, THSA

The Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (THSA) is excited to continue its 2026 Health and Wellbeing Speakers series with a presentation by Nancy Dunbar on Osteoporosis – The Tools Needed to Become ‘Unbreakable’.

Often called the “silent thief,” osteoporosis affects more than 2 million Canadians, with bone deterioration occurring over many years without noticeable symptoms. Today, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men will experience an osteoporosis-related fracture—making it more common than heart attack, stroke, and breast cancer combined.

In her 40 years of nursing experience with seniors, Nancy Dunbar saw how osteoporosis changed people’s lives. Now, as a volunteer with Osteoporosis Canada, she is enthusiastically determined to provide individuals with the tools they need to become ‘unbreakable’.

Join us to learn more about the prevention, diagnosis, and management of osteoporosis, and discover practical tools to help protect your bone health.

When: Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 1PM

Where: Parks Canada Visitors Centre, 120 Chi sin tib dek Rd. Tobermory N0H 2R0

This is a free event with light refreshments being provided.