Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Holding “Spring Market”April 19 at BPDS

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

A prelude to summer, come out on Sunday April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m to the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market (LHFM) Spring Market being held at Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS), 5 Moore Street in Lion’s Head.

With thirty vendors, the usual favorites from the summer market and nine new vendors, there will be lots of choices for market goers. Spend a leisurely Sunday, catching up on community news and exploring all the delights on offer from Northern Bruce entrepreneurs.

For those of us that are ready for spring, the Market offers many opportunities to spruce up and refresh our lives, a one stop shop for everything you may need to welcome spring. Also the access to high quality local Canadian products and to support local small businesses is a big bonus.

There will be a variety of food items, all freshly baked and produced locally. Stock up on maple syrup, honey products and fresh milled stoneground flour for all your baking needs. Fruits, vegetables, fresh lamb or lamb products and frozen soups are available for your entertaining meals. Indulge in vegan treats, cookies, butter tarts and many other savory and sweet baked goods.

Treat your senses with locally produced lavender products and soap products. Need plants and garden accessories? Check out the selection from local growers and crafters including creative ornaments, garden planters and birdhouses.

Looking for home decor? See the wide selection of original artworks in different media from cards, paintings, prints, stickers, keychains, magnets and bookmarks. Handcrafted ceramic ware and wood turning products are also available.

There will be lots of wearable items and accessories. One-of-a-kind hand sewn apparel and accessories; aprons, pillows and fashion bags, tie dyed shirts, socks, children’s wear (leggings, onesies, dresses, t-shirts), handwoven tea towels, bookmarks, handspun yarn, mitts, hats, shawls, handknit socks and hand crafted jewelry.

Gift yourself or someone a springtime arrangement or bouquet of fresh cut flowers that will definitely offer cheer all week.

There are lots of gift ideas, but if you still cannot decide on a special gift for a special occasion, take the stress out of giving and offer a gift certificate, redeemable at any Market vendor throughout the year. Pick up a LHFM Gift Certificate at the Spring Market to give to Mom on Mother’s Day!

Shake off the winter blues, embrace spring, enjoy a treat, hang out with family, neighbours and friends and do your spring shopping.

For more info on vendors, check out the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Facebook page.