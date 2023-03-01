Registration Open for Sources of Knowledge Forum and Bursary Applications

Submitted by Moira Parker, Sources of Knowledge Board

The Sources of Knowledge Board has been working hard leading up to the 2023 Forum. Registration for the conference opened on February 17th on the SOK website, www.sourcesofknowledge.ca. As there is a reduced capacity this year, spots are going quickly, so make sure you get your registration in while you still can.

As we prepare for the forum, the SOK team has begun organizing the 2023 SOK Talks. SOK Talks are free, community-oriented presentations and speakers surrounding a variety of topics. The next SOK talk will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 7pm at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre. Come learn from field biologist Kimberly O’Hare and local retired physician Dr. Dave Thomson about tick biology, medical issues, and more.

Finally, SOK bursary applications are open for students pursuing post-secondary education in fields related to the environment or conservation. Applications are due on May 12, 2023, for multiple bursary awards up to $1,000. Contact your school guidance counsellor, visit our website www.sourcesofknowledge.ca/bursary, or email info@sourcesofknowledge.ca for more information on eligibility and applications.