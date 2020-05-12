Submitted by Friends of

Bruce District Parks

It is hoped that the much-needed work on our iconic lighthouse can resume soon. As can be seen from the photo, the fall storm which did so much damage around the peninsula required some temporary patchwork to ensure that the underlying – and very strong – structure remains unaffected until new shakes can be installed. This has added to the cost, the total of which now stands at $73,000. This includes a contingency allowance – we all know that construction projects have a tendency to come in above budget.

Now to the good news. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and in particular our Municipality and the Blue Heron Company, our funds raised to date amount to just over $60,000. This includes the excess money raised back in 2012 which has been held by the Friends for this very purpose. Thus we have just $13,000 to go.

So please dig deep into your pockets to propel us over this hump. Cheques can be sent to the Friends of Bruce District Parks, Box 66, Tobermory, N0H 2R0. Questions can be addressed to Bill Caulfeild-Browne, Treasurer at 596 2942 or gbillcb@gmail.com. Tax receipts will be issued for amount over $10.

We really do not want to see a steel mast in place of our historic building!