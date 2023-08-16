Miller Lake RONA Hosting BBQ Fundraiser for Bruce Peninsula Family Centre August 26th

Submitted by Graham Clark, Doidge Building Centres Ltd.

The Bruce Peninsula Family Centre has been busy helping children stay healthy and happy for over three decades. It takes an incredible amount of work to ensure everything runs smoothly for the families. With increasing costs of virtually everything, the Centre has been hard at work fundraising this summer to complete ongoing projects, including upgrading much needed toys and equipment.

The Boo-Boo Bears daycare fundraiser was a great success to help tears and fears go bye-bye. The Candy skewers, available at local establishments, have been flying off shelves, while bottle and can deposits have been sailing into the Centre, as well as local stores Bear Tracks and Rona. The street dance was, as always tons of fun for all who attended. These fundraisers all support our local childcare centre.

To close out the summer, Miller Lake RONA is hosting a BBQ fundraiser on Saturday August 26th between 10:00am and 2:00pm to raise money for this great Centre. Burgers, hot dogs, pops, and candy will be for sale to go along with the continuing fun giveaway of a stone fire pit donated by Miller Lake RONA. Ticket entries are available upon donation at the store until the end of day, Saturday, September 2nd and the winner will be contacted by phone.

This is a fantastic way to support the wonderful childcare Centre and to make sure it is around for generations to come. Thank you for all your continuing support. It is greatly appreciated.