Wiarton Willie Festival Named One of Ontario’s Top 100 Festivals & Events

Media Release

February 26, 2026, South Bruce Peninsula, ON – The Town of South Bruce Peninsula is excited to share that the Wiarton Willie Festival has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario by Festivals & Events Ontario (FEO).

Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2025 and were judged by an independent panel of judges.

This recognition comes on the heels of a milestone year, as the Wiarton Willie Festival proudly celebrated its 70th anniversary marking seven decades of tradition, community spirit, and winter celebration in Wiarton.

The Wiarton Willie Festival aims to bring people together, celebrate community pride, and promote local culture and heritage. Held during the heart of winter, the festival drives critical off-season visitation, boosting accommodations, retail businesses, and restaurants during what is typically the slowest month of the year. The event engages volunteers, local groups, and schools in its planning and execution, while serving as a homecoming for families and friends. It also supports local fundraising initiatives and provides family-friendly entertainment, making it an important cultural, social, and economic driver that enriches the entire community.

“Celebrating 70 years of Wiarton Willie is an incredible milestone for our community,” said Mayor Jay Kirkland. “To now see the festival recognized as one of Ontario’s Top 100 Festivals & Events is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers, sponsors, staff, and residents who work tirelessly to make this event such a success. Wiarton Willie is more than a tradition; it’s a symbol of our community pride and resilience.”

Danielle Edwards, Manager of Economic Development and Communications for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, highlighted the broader impact of the festival:

“The Wiarton Willie Festival plays a vital role in supporting our local economy during the winter season. It draws visitors from across the province and beyond, filling our restaurants, shops, and accommodations at a time when businesses need it most. Being recognized by Festivals & Events Ontario reinforces the significance of this event, not only as a cherished community celebration but as an important economic driver for South Bruce Peninsula.”

The Town extends its congratulations and sincere thanks to the volunteers, sponsors, community partners, and attendees who have supported the festival over the past 70 years and helped earn this provincial recognition. For more information about the Wiarton Willie Festival, please visit www.wiartonwillie.com