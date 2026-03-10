Bruce Peninsula Press Welcomes Reporter Tammy Raycraft 

By Marianne Wood, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Bruce Peninsula Press is happy to welcome reporter Tammy Raycraft to the press team.

Tammy’s family has been in Tobermory for nearly 20 years. After falling in love with the area during their many visits, Tammy, her husband, and son made the move to Tobermory.

Tammy graduated from the Durham College Journalism – Mass Media program in 2023, and went on to obtain her degree in Communications and Digital Media Studies at Ontario Tech University in 2025. She has written for the Durham College Chronicle and The Globe and Mail.

Tammy also helped produce the award-winning podcast, Founders Drive, where 4 journalists and a team of Media, Art and Design students interviewed and told the stories of young entrepreneurs who have overcome barriers.

Tammy credits her son, a student at Bruce Peninsula District School, as the reason she became a writer. “I decided to go back to high school to get my diploma, to show him that school is important. After all, how could he take me seriously when I explained why he needed to go to school when I didn’t finish myself. I fell in love with writing, and decided to pursue it further.” she explained.

Tammy is an avid sports fan – watching hockey, football or baseball, depending on the season. The Toronto Maple Leafs hold a special place in her heart.

Tammy will be covering Tobermory news and Peninsula sports for the Bruce Peninsula Press. Welcome to the press team, Tammy!