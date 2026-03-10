Tobermory All Seasons Markets:“Hello Spring” March 21, “Happy Easter” April 4

Submitted by Tobermory

All Seasons (TAS) Market

As the winter frost recedes and the first daffodils break through the soil, a palpable sense of renewal fills the air. Spring has officially arrived, bringing with it, not just warmer weather, but the cherished, ancient, and joyous season of Easter. For many, this time of year is a welcome shift from the darkness of winter into a season of light, growth, and optimism.

So, let’s get together again for our 2nd Hello Spring and Happy Easter market events.

Join the celebration at the Tobermory All Seasons Market on March 21st and April 4th from 10am to 1pm at the Tobermory Community Centre.

Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and try some sweet and savoury treats at our donation-based market café. Get inspired by the creativity of artisans and food producers.

Vendors, fundraisers, and community groups that are interested in joining Tobermory All Seasons Market on March 21 and/or April 4, or future market events, please send an email to TobermoryMarket@gmail.com or call 416-554-7872.

Vendor fee $5 via e-transfer to TobermoryMarket@gmail.com. Free for fundraisers and community groups. Volunteers are welcome!

From our family of vendors and fundraisers, we wish you a Happy Spring and Happy Easter! Embrace the light, find joy in the little things, and cherish the enduring power of hope and new beginnings!