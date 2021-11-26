Movies at the Park are Back! Friday Afternoons at 1:00 pm

Submitted by Cele Eadie

Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of Bruce Parks, in cooperation with the Friends of Tobermory Library, we are once again able to present Friday afternoon movies at the Park Visitor Centre.

Entry is by donation and all proceeds will support library programming.

Movies for December are:

• The Mauritanian – December 3rd

• Nomadland – December 10th

• I Care A Lot – December 17th

The movies will start at 1:00 pm sharp. Please arrive by 12:30 pm to provide time for check-in. The check-in requirements are as follows:

-proof of double vaccination

-mask required

-use of hand sanitizer and

-sign a Covid tracing sheet

DOORS WILL BE CLOSED AT 1:00 PM. LATECOMERS WILL BE TURNED AWAY.

Welcome back and enjoy the movies.