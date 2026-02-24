Rotary Huron Shore Run Builds on Record Momentum as Registration Opens for 2026

Media Release

February 10, 2025 – SOUTHAMPTON, ON — The Rotary Huron Shore Run returns to the Lake Huron shoreline on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Building on a record-breaking year, the event is coming off its highest participation and fundraising totals to date, supporting local healthcare, youth sports clubs, and community initiatives. Since 1988, the run has brought together runners, walkers, and families from across the province for a competitive, community-driven event that makes a meaningful local impact. The event is supported by local Rotary chapters, community partners, and volunteers.

New for 2026, the Rotary Huron Shore Run introduces a 15K race, replacing the half marathon, to showcase the most iconic stretch of the Lake Huron shoreline and enhance the overall race experience. Designed for flow, safety, and the runner experience, the 15K captures the heart of the course in a distance that’s growing in popularity across Canada, bringing new energy and interest to the event.

The 2026 event will continue to offer a 5K run and walk, 10K run, and free Kids Fun Run, welcoming participants of all ages and abilities. All races start and finish on High Street in Southampton, creating an energetic race-day atmosphere in the heart of the community.

Early bird registration is now open. Participants are encouraged to secure their spot early as the event continues to grow in popularity.

Fundraising remains at the core of the Rotary Huron Shore Run, supporting the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation, youth sports clubs, and community initiatives. The event will also recognize top individual and team fundraisers, offering prizes that encourage friendly competition while amplifying community impact.

Introducing the Green Bib Program

The Rotary Huron Shore Run introduces the Green Bib program in 2026—a sustainability initiative that allows participants to opt out of receiving a race t-shirt, medal, or both. For those who choose this option, a donation will be made on their behalf to an environmental project within the Town of Saugeen Shores, reinforcing the event’s commitment to responsible growth and community stewardship. Additional details about the supported initiative will be announced later this spring.

Sanctioned by Athletics Ontario, the Rotary Huron Shore Run continues to attract runners and walkers from across Ontario. The 2026 event is also expected to welcome high-profile Canadian athletes, with announcements to come in the months leading up to race day.

Full race details, registration, and volunteer information are available at www.huronshorerun.com.