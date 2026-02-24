Free Tax Preparation For Qualified People at The Meeting Place Tobermory

Submitted by Jace Weir

The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) provides free tax preparation of your personal income tax for qualified people. If you have a simple tax situation, and your income is $40,000 or less for one person, up to $55,000 for two people, plus $5,000 for each additional person (such as a dependant), then you may qualify. Your tax situation is simple if you have no income, or if your income comes from any of these sources:

• employment

• pension

• benefits such as the Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, disability insurance, employment insurance and social assistance

• registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs)

• registered retirement income funds (RRIFs)

• support payments

• scholarships, fellowships, bursaries or grants

• interest (under $1,200)

You can start dropping off your tax information beginning Tuesday, February 24th at The Meeting Place, 20 Centennial Drive, Tobermory. Sara Tulloch, Community Information and Resource Coordinator, will be contacting clients from the previous tax year directly to coordinate the drop-off of tax documents. As we have done for the past six years, tax returns will be processed off-site. However, an in-person follow-up meeting may be scheduled once you have been contacted that your tax return has been completed. If you have not previously had your taxes prepared by a tax volunteer at The Meeting Place, or you wish to have a follow-up meeting with Jace, please contact Sara at 519-596-2313 to arrange a suitable date and time.

Drop-off times are as follows: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Meeting Place between 9:30 am and 5:00 pm. Other drop-off times will be by appointment only.

Please bring your current (2025) tax slips (T4’s, T5’s, etc.), your property tax bill (final) for 2024, or rent paid for the calendar year, including the name of your landlord. Please also bring your Notice of Assessment for 2024 and your copy of your tax summary from 2024. If you are a new client, your full name, address as of December 31, 2025, your birth date, phone number, email address, marital status and SIN. If you are a couple, both tax returns must be done at the same time. If you have minor children or grandchildren in your care, their information must be included (name, DOB, SIN, if available, and any tax slips they may have received).

My Account is Canada Revenue Agency’s personal portal for all of your tax-related information. You can get your Notice of Assessment, tax slips such as T4’s, T4A’s, CPP, OAS, update your address or phone number, your banking information and other important information. My Account is secure. If you don’t currently have access to My Account, please go to Canada.ca, select My Account and follow the directions. Registration for My Account may be accomplished in one step if you have suitable ID (Driver’s Licence, passport) and a Smart phone with access to wifi. Otherwise, it is a two-part application process, so be patient, as it will take approximately two weeks to complete. If you need help with accessing My Account, please contact Jace Weir at 519-596-2057 or jacemweir@gmail.com.

If you have previous tax preparation experience, and you would like to become a CVITP volunteer, please contact Jace Weir by phone or email.