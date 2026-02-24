“Our Climate, Our Future”; Climate Action Plan Update March 28th

Submitted by Beige McIntosh,

Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

Join the Climate Action Committee, Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association and the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group for a conversation about the achievements since the 2022 Climate Action Plan was launched. The meeting will also explore ways we can work together to make a difference moving forward.

This event will take place on March 28th from 10am-1pm at Summer House Park in Miller Lake.

Keep an eye out on the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association and the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group Facebook pages for registration and survey links as well as reminders about the event.

We hope to see you there!