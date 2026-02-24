Public Invited to Weigh In on Future of Cabot Head Road

By Marianne Wood,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The portion of Cabot Head Road that allows access to Cabot Head Lighthouse and Wingfield Basin has remained closed to public vehicular traffic since sustaining significant storm damage in 2019–2020. Now, the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula is asking residents and stakeholders to help shape what comes next.

Council is currently reviewing a proposed Operational Plan that would guide future access, use and management of the corridor. The plan outlines a combined access model that would permit authorized vehicles only — through a controlled gate system — for partners such as Bruce Peninsula Bird Observatory, Friends of Cabot Head Lighthouse, contractors, municipal operations and emergency services.

Public access would be maintained through a non-motorized, multi-use trail for walking, hiking, cycling, birdwatching and nature appreciation.

Municipal officials say the proposed plan emphasizes public safety, environmental stewardship and long-term sustainability. The review process includes technical assessments, consultation with relevant agencies and public and stakeholder engagement.

Public participation is a central component of the decision-making process. Feedback from residents, property owners, Indigenous communities, visitors and stakeholder organizations will inform Council’s deliberations and contribute to a “What We Heard” report. That report, along with a revised Operational Plan, is scheduled to be presented to Council on April 13, 2026.

The community survey is currently open and will close March 27, 2026. A virtual open house and partner meetings are also planned for March.

Residents who want to have a say in the future of Cabot Head Road are strongly encouraged to complete the online survey. Background materials and participation details are available at: https://letstalknbp.ca/cabot-head-road

Those wishing to influence how the corridor is accessed and managed are urged to provide feedback before the deadline.